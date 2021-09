Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Units are currently at the scene of a hit and run in the 300 block of Santa Clara St.

One male victim reportedly has life-threatening injuries.

TOC 4:14 AM pic.twitter.com/uw5CZfAkEv — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) September 18, 2021

Crews are asking people to avoid the area.

Santa Clara St will be temporarily closed between 7th St and 9th St, as well as between 17th St and 19th St.