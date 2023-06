(KRON) — A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was shot in San Jose Wednesday afternoon, the city’s police department said.

The shooting happened on the 2000 block of Beatrice Court. Police were called to the scene at 3:20 p.m.

SJPD expects traffic to be impacted on Princess Anne Drive and Beatrice Court while an investigation is conducted.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.