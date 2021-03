SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police in San Jose are responding to a stabbing on Saturday evening.

Authorities say the incident happened around 5:07 p.m. in the area of West Santa Clara Street and Highway 87.

Units are currently at the scene of a stabbing incident in the area of W Santa Clara St and Hwy 87. One adult male victim with life threatening injuries. One suspect has been detained. Updates when we have additional info.



TOC 5:07 PM pic.twitter.com/VnK42hAAc4 — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) March 21, 2021

An adult male victim is suffering life threatening injuries.

Police were able to detain a suspect.

No other details have been released at this time.

Check back for updates as this is developing.