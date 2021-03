OAKLAND (BCN) — A man was in critical condition Wednesday night after someone set him on fire in East Oakland, police said.

Officers responded at 8:07 p.m. Wednesday to the 500 block of Douglas Avenue following a call that a man was on fire.

Officers located the victim, who was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police are investigating the assault.

Anyone with information about it can call the Police Department’s Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.