MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) – The Milpitas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who placed an incendiary device near a bank and set it on fire on Sunday.

Shortly before 2 p.m., a man left a device near the front door of a bank in the 740-block of East Calaveras Street. According to police, the suspect set the device on fire and fled in a maroon Honda Accord with a chrome trim.

The device was extinguished and no injuries or property damages were reported. The suspect is described as a heavy-set light skin male wearing a blue Warriors Curry shirt with a “30” on the back. He has gray basketball shorts with a yellow trim and black shoes, MPD said. (Photo: Milpitas Police Department).

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at (408)-586-2400 or anonymously through their tip line at (408)-586-2500.