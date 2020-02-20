Man sexually assaults woman doing push-ups at 24 Hour Fitness gym

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – A man was arrested for sexually assaulting a woman at a 24 Hour Fitness gym in Fremont.

It happened Monday night at the 24 Hour Fitness off Paseo Padre Parkway.

Police said 33-year-old Jonathan Anderson admitted to walking into the gym and sexually assaulting the victim as she was doing push-ups.

As the victim screamed for help, she was saved by a fellow gym member and employees.

Anderson is scheduled to be in court Thursday morning at the East County Hall of Justice in Dublin.

Police believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

