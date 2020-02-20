Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Man sexually assaults woman doing push-ups at 24 Hour Fitness gym

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – A man was arrested for sexually assaulting a woman at a 24 Hour Fitness gym in Fremont.

It happened Monday night at the 24 Hour Fitness off Paseo Padre Parkway.

Police said 33-year-old Jonathan Anderson admitted to walking into the gym and sexually assaulting the victim as she was doing push-ups.

As the victim screamed for help, she was saved by a fellow gym member and employees.

Anderson is scheduled to be in court Thursday morning at the East County Hall of Justice in Dublin.

Police believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News