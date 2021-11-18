Man shooting rifle in neighborhood dies in Santa Rosa police custody

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Rosa police disclosed that a man died in custody after they say he fired gun shots in the early hours of the morning.
Police first got a call of a man shooting a gun in the street at around 1:19 a.m. and responded to the area.
Officers found the man shirtless and sweating in the cold night, holding a landscaping rock.
After the suspect refused to comply with officer’s orders they tazed him and placed him in handcuffs.
While in custody, the man had a medical emergency, with officers rendering aid and called paramedics.
The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Officers found a rifle and evidence of gunshots near the area of the incident. Controlled substances were also found.
No neighborhood residents were injured during the period when the subject was shooting.