Man shoots student with air rifle on Palo Alto elementary school campus: Police

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) – A suspect has been arrested for shooting an air rifle onto a Palo Alto elementary school campus and striking a student, according to the police department.

The student suffered minor injuries but did not need any medical attention.

Around 12:28 p.m. on Friday, officers received a call from a staff member at Stratford School, located at 870 North California Avenue. A student had reported being hit by a BB in the back while on the athletic fields during lunch.

Police determined that the suspect was a neighbor, 62-year-old Bradford Minkoff, who was looking over his fence prior to the incident.

One shot was fired and hit the student. No other details were released in regards to the student.

Minkoff was questioned and following an investigation, police arrested him without incident.

The air rifle was recovered from the home.

In a press release, authorities said, “while police have reason to believe the suspect intentionally discharged the air rifle and intended to strike a student, there is no reason to believe the suspect intentionally targeted this particular student.”

The motive remains under investigation.

School staff worked with the police department and kept students inside until 2 p.m.

Minkoff was booked at the Santa Clara County Main Jail for assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse, and creating disruption on a school campus.