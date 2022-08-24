SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — A man shattered a woman’s rear driver’s side window with a BB gun in a road rage incident on Tuesday, the San Mateo Police Department reported on Facebook. The suspect, whom police did not identify, was later tracked down by police and arrested.

SMPD said the victim was driving southbound on U.S. 101 and merged in front of a vehicle, which angered the driver. She got off the highway at 3rd Avenue and realized she was being followed, police said.

The victim continued down 3rd Avenue towards South Norfolk when she realized the suspect’s window was halfway down. She then heard a loud pop and her rear driver’s side window shattered, police said.

After an investigation, police identified the suspect and got a search warrant for his car and home. Police found the BB gun used in the shooting and several other weapons, which can be seen in the image above. The suspect was arrested for negligent discharge of a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, and vandalism.