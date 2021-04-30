Man shot and injured on Highway 4

PITTSBURG (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday on state Highway 4 in Pittsburg that left a man injured.

On Thursday at 8:34 p.m. the California Highway Patrol received a report of a possible shooting incident that occurred in the area of state Highway 4 on the Railroad Avenue off-ramp.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was driving a blue 2018 Honda Accord when the incident occurred, according to the CHP.

He was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Officers said the victim did not have information on a suspect or a suspect vehicle.

The incident does not appear to be a random shooting, according to the CHP.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call (925) 646-4980.