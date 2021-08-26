Man shot and killed by Fremont police

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – Fremont officials are not saying if this was a gun battle between the officer and the gunman.

The officer was not injured when they shot the gunman 45 minutes after police say the suspect shot a man in the head at a mobile home park on Fremont Boulevard.

When police arrived the gunman was gone but an officer was able to spot him at Fremont Boulevard and Auto Mall Parkway, only a quarter mile away from the mobile home park.

The man that was shot at the mobile home park is currently in critical condition at a local hospital.