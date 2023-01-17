ANTIOCH, Calif. (BCN) — A man was shot and killed on Tuesday morning in Antioch, police said.

Dispatch received multiple calls around 10:45 a.m. regarding a shooting at The Spot Liquor Store at 1108 Sycamore Dr.

Officers located a man in the parking lot suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police believe that there was a dispute between the victim and the suspect prior to the shooting; the suspect shot the victim and fled the scene.

Though police say they do not have any information about the suspect, they say that it was a targeted incident and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is encouraged to contact Det. Cox at jcox@antiochca.gov. Anonymous tips can be texted to 274637 using the keyword ANTIOCH.

