Man shot and killed in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) – A man was shot and killed in Oakland late Tuesday night in the Uptown neighborhood.
It happened on the 500 block of 20th Street.
The shooter has not been caught.
The name of the victim has not been released.
Latest News Headlines:
- Police investigate series of suspicious fires in East Bay
- Off the hook: California king salmon rebounds after drought
- In Otter News: During surprise visit with students, Gov. Gavin Newsom reveals first pet
- Questions remain after two rescued from Half Moon Bay plane crash
- Mario Woods, man shot by SF police, inspiration for Kaepernick stand against brutality