Man shot and killed in Oakland

Bay Area

OAKLAND (KRON) – A man was shot and killed in Oakland late Tuesday night in the Uptown neighborhood.

It happened on the 500 block of 20th Street.

The shooter has not been caught.

The name of the victim has not been released.

