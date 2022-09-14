PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — A man was shot and killed in a Pinole parking lot Wednesday morning, the Pinole Police Department (PPD) announced in a press release. Police believe the shooting was targeted and not a random attack.

PPD responded to the 1000 block of Bay View Farm Road at 9:14 a.m. for reports of people yelling and multiple gunshots fired. Once officers arrived, they were directed to a man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

Medical personnel responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead. He was identified as Lamont Carter, a 40-year-old Pinole man.

Pinole police also investigated an incident on Wednesday in which a caller reported a possible shooting at Salesian High School. The school was temporarily placed on lockdown, but PPD said a police investigation determined that the caller was having a mental crisis there was no shooting. The caller was hospitalized for a mental health evaluation.

Anyone with information about the homicide of Carter is asked to call 510-724-1111.