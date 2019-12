PITTSBURG (KRON) – Police are searching for two gunmen who shot and killed a man in Pittsburg.

It happened Saturday morning at a home along Havenwood Circle Saturday morning.

Police say the two masked men entered a home and got into a fight with the victim and others.

The two shot and killed one man and took off in a gray or silver sedan.

Investigators are working to see if the victim and gunmen knew each other.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

