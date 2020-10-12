Man shot and killed in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — One man was shot and killed in San Jose early Monday morning, police said in what is the 33rd homicide of the year.

Police closed parts of Story Road and King Road for the investigation shortly before 3:30 a.m. A suspect description has not been released. San Jose police said the victim died at the hospital.

Multiple intersections were closed while police investigate.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

