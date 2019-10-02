Live Now
KRONON: STREAMING LIVE, LOCAL NEWS NOW

Man shot and killed in San Jose

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting overnight in San Jose.

According to police, officers responded to the 900 block of Keltner Avenue near Williams Road just after 11 p.m. Monday.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time police haven’t identified or arrested any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News