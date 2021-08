VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Police say a man was shot and killed in Vallejo on Sunday evening.

Officers from the Vallejo Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Fairgrounds Dr just before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

There, they said they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have not released any further information.