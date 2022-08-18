VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A 44-year-old man was shot and killed in Vallejo Thursday afternoon, the Vallejo Police Department said. Officers responded to the shooting on the 2200 block of Sonoma Boulevard at approximately 5:48 p.m.

VPD officers found the victim, who is a Vallejo resident, with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The motive and circumstances of the shooting are under investigation, police said. The victim’s identity is being withheld until his family is notified.

The homicide was Vallejo’s 14th of the year. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Stephanie McDonough at (707) 648-5425 or Detective Yanette Hernandez at (707) 917-4123.