Man shot and killed in Vallejo

Bay Area

VALLEJO (KRON) – A man is dead after a shooting in Vallejo.

It happened Monday night along Magazine Street.

Officers found the man shot several times.

The shooter is still on the loose.

No suspect description has been released.

