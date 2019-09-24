Man shot and killed in Vallejo

VALLEJO (KRON) – A man is dead after a shooting in Vallejo.
It happened Monday night along Magazine Street.
Officers found the man shot several times.
The shooter is still on the loose.
No suspect description has been released.
Latest News Headlines:
- ‘OK’ hand gesture, ‘Bowlcut’ added to hate symbols database
- Police: Woman purposely gave grandson drugs to overdose, faces murder charge
- Gas prices reach $4 a gallon in Bay Area, still highest in US
- Bay Area gets a taste of fall weather as cold front sweeps through
- 4,000 more e-scooters coming to San Francisco streets