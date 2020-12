SAN JOSE (KRON) — A man was shot at a hotel in San Jose just after midnight on Wednesday.

The San Jose Police Department said they responded at 12:14 a.m. for a report of a person shot at the Arena Hotel at 817 The Alameda.

The man had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, police said. They do not have any known suspects or motive as of Wednesday morning.