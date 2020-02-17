Man shot at El Cerrito BART station expected to survive: police

EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) – A man shot at the El Cerrito BART station over the weekend is expected to survive, according to police.
Officers responded to a report of an argument between a man and woman on board a train when the shooting happened on Saturday.
Officers say they were forced to open fire after a man who they believed was armed with a gun ran out of a BART car and onto the tracks.
The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
Police say a gun was found on scene.
The station has since reopened.
Anyone with information is asked to call BART police.
