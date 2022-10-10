SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday in the Fisherman’s Wharf neighborhood as Fleet Week festivities wrapped up in the city.

The shooting happened at 11:15 p.m. at Jefferson and Powell streets, two blocks west from Pier 39, according to Deputy SFPD Chief Raj Vaswani, who oversees the Investigations Bureau. The victim is a 39-year-old man of unknown residence who sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound.

“There is no indication this shooting is related to any Fleetweek events,” Vaswani wrote on Twitter.

KRON ON is streaming live

Nonetheless, Fleet Week, the canceled Blue Angels air show, and the Italian Heritage parade brought thousands of revelers to the city’s North Beach, Fisherman’s Wharf and Marina neighborhoods for one of the busiest weekends of the year in a city that has dominated national headlines in recent years with stories of violent crime.