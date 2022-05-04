SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department is searching for a man who committed a shooting at a Taco Bell drive-thru early Wednesday morning. A police investigation identified the suspect as Brad James Adams, 27, of Santa Rosa.

Police were called to Taco Bell in the 1800 block of Mendocino Avenue at 12:30 a.m. for a shooting. The victim suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive, SRPD said.

Adams was ahead of the victim in the drive-thru line when he initiated an argument and threatened the victim with a handgun, according to police. Adams then pulled out of the drive-thru and shot at the victim multiple times while the victim remained in his car.

Adams fled northbound on Mendocino Avenue and officers later found his truck in the 2300 block of Mendocino Avenue. Adams was not in the truck, but his gun was.

Police and the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for Adams’ arrest. He was charged with attempted homicide. SRPD served a search warrant at Adams’ home, but he was not there.

Police requested the public’s help in finding Adams and are offering a $2,500 reward to anyone who provides information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information can call SRPD at (707) 528-5222 or submit a tip HERE.