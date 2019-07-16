Man shot at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor speaks out

CONCORD (KRON) – The man who was shot outside Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Concord recently is speaking out.

The victim, who only wanted to be identified as Danny, was visiting the park Saturday for his daughter’s 8th birthday when he was shot in the parking lot.

Danny says it all started when the gunman hit his car as he parked next to them and things just escalated.

“He had a gun, and he stuck it in the window, and he tried to hit me in the face with it, or just point it in my face, I don’t know but as soon as it touched me I grabbed it, grabbed his hand, and the gun, and I pushed it out the window….I thought he was going to die,” he said.

Police are still looking for the gunman.