SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After two cars collided in San Francisco, one of the drivers shot the other one on Sunday night, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to Hoff Street after a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they were told by witnesses that a victim had been shot and then drove himself to a local hospital.

Officers found the man at the hospital, and determined he was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Police say the man was driving when he got into a crash with another vehicle. As he got out of the car to check for damage, the other driver, a man, shot him. The suspect then left the scene in his vehicle.

No one has been arrested for this incident. Police are asking for anyone with information to contact the SFPD 415-575-4444 or text a Tip to TIP411 and begin a text message.