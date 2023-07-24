(KRON) — A man died Sunday night after he was shot in the drive-thru of a Jack in the Box, the Santa Rosa Police Department said. Police are looking for two men accused of committing the homicide.

SRPD was called to the fast-food restaurant at 2755 Santa Rosa Avenue just after 11:31 p.m. for the reported shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim lying on the ground unresponsive in front of the drive-thru.

Police investigators said the victim and two suspects were involved in an altercation. One of the suspects then took out a handgun and shot the victim multiple times, police said.

The suspects were described as Hispanic men, 18-20 years old, with skinny builds. They were wearing ski masks. They ran away from the scene eastbound on Burt Street.

The victim was identified as Jeffrey Farinha, 40, of Rohnert Park.

The suspects were last seen running on the 200 block of Burt Street. Detectives are asking to see any private video that may show the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to go to SRPD’s tip line HERE. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest.