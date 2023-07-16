(KRON) — A man was shot during an attempted robbery Saturday evening, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

At around 6:11 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting at the intersection of Mariposa Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Officers located a man suffering from gunshot-related injuries, SFPD said.

The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. An investigation into the incident discovered that an attempted robbery had taken place, police said.

No arrests have been made and the suspect fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444.