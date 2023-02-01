SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 35-year-old man was shot and injured during a robbery in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood early Wednesday morning, according to police.

The shooting was reported around 2:40 a.m. in the area of Ellis and Hyde streets, where a male suspect robbed the victim of his wallet and phone and shot him before fleeing, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The suspect remains at large and San Francisco police have not released a detailed description of him. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

