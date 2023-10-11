(KRON) — A man in South San Francisco was shot Monday during a robbery where two suspects demanded the victim’s money, according to the South San Francisco Police Department.

South SF police and fire department personnel responded at 11:12 p.m. to a report of a man shot in the leg on the 200 block of Hillside Boulevard. The man suffered a gunshot wound to his lower leg during a robbery, police said.

According to authorities, two suspects got out of a black vehicle and demanded money from the man. During the robbery, the suspect who had been sitting in the front passenger seat shot the man.

Both suspects are described as being light-skinned male adults who were wearing black clothing, South SF police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South San Francisco Police Department at (650)-877-8900.