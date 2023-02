SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A man was shot Friday night on San Francisco’s southside, police said Monday. Police were told at about 10:50 p.m. of the shooting in the 800 block of Ellsworth Street.

The victim was walking his dog when he heard gunshots and realized he was hit, according to police. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to live, police said.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.