SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – A 54-year-old man was shot in an attempted robbery in San Francisco’s south of Market neighborhood on Thursday evening, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 7:18 p.m. in the area of Fourth and Clara streets, where a suspect approached the victim and demanded his phone. When the victim refused, the suspect shot him and fled, police said.

The 54-year-old was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening. The suspect, described as a man around 30 years old, remained at large Friday and police did not release a more detailed description of him.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

