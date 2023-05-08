(KRON) — A 44-year-old man was shot in the groin area late Sunday afternoon, Oakley city officials said in a Facebook post. The shooting happened around 4:52 p.m. near the 4300 block of Lorenzetti Drive where Oakley Police Department (OPD) officers spotted the unidentified victim in front of his porch suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim said he was shot by a Black man who is between 20-25 years old — adding he was confronted by a total of three Black men. The suspects ran away in a black Volvo; the victim was able to get the license plate, OPD said in the social media post.

A car chase on Highway 4 that involved five law enforcement agencies then ensued. Officers lost track of the Volvo near the Port Chicago Highway exit. The suspect car was later found on a “nearby surface street” where it was unoccupied and had been involved in a crash.

One of the suspects was later found hiding in a bush in a nearby field, according to OPD. 19-year-old Oakland resident Bryan Cummings, who was determined to be the registered owner of the Volvo, was arrested in connection to the shooting.

Cummings had an unregistered “ghost gun,” and officers found a “large amount” of marijuana inside the Volvo.

(Oakley Police Department)

Two other suspects remain outstanding. No suspect descriptions for the two were provided at this time.

Officers from the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff, California Highway Patrol, Oakley Police Department, Concord Police Department, and the Pittsburg Police Department all assisted in Cummings’ arrest.

Second Shooting Minutes Later

Fifteen minutes after officers were dispatched to the shooting on Lorenzetti Drive, Oakley police responded to another shooting. This shooting happened around 5:07 p.m. near E. Ruby Street and 3rd Street, which is approximately one mile away from the first shooting.

Shell casings were found in the area, according to police. It was later determined that a gray SUV was chasing a black Buick sedan. The occupants of the SUV were shooting at the Buick.

Oakley police said it checked nearby houses and vehicles for bullet holes but did not find anything. The department also checked nearby hospitals to inquire about any patients suffering from gunshot wounds. With the exception of the victim in the Lorenzetti Drive shooting, nobody else checked into a local hospital for gunshot wounds.

As of Monday afternoon, no arrests have been made in connection to this shooting.