HAYWARD (KRON) – In the East Bay – a man has been arrested after shooting another man.

Hayward police responded to the shooting in the area of Cavanaugh Court and Foley Street Thursday afternoon.

That’s where they found a man who had been shot.

Police say the man who pulled the trigger drove off but they were able to stop him on the highway and arrest him a short time later.

The victim was taken to the hospital and remains in stable condition.

Latest News Headlines: