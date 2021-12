The City of San Francisco Calif. Police Department logo. seal (Photo courtesy San Francisco Police Department)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco police are reporting that one person was shot last night in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood.

Police say a suspect in their 20’s shot at a 35-year-old male at 9:42 p.m. on November 30 at Olive Street and Larkin Street.

The incident stemmed from a drug deal that turned into a dispute.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding the situation.