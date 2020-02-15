Man shot in San Jose dies 2 weeks later in hospital

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose Police are investigating a January shooting that claimed the life of a man weeks later, according to authorities.

On Jan. 30 around 1:20 a.m., San Jose Police officers responded to the 1000 block of Leigh Avenue in San Jose on a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a 30-year-old man in a car suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Exactly two weeks later, the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital on Feb. 13.

No suspect(s) have been identified nor arrested.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently under investigation.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after they confirm the victim’s identity and notify next of kin.

This is San Jose’s sixth homicide of 2020.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. John Carry at (408) 277-5283.

