SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department said a man was shot around 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

The shooting happened in the 4200 block of Senter Rd and police did not have information on the suspect available as of 3 a.m.

We are currently at the scene of a shooting, 4200 block of Senter Rd. One male victim. Time of call 1:00am. Unknown suspect or motive. No other information at this time. For media: we will update when we have more details. pic.twitter.com/nYvbK6fn0r — San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) December 9, 2020

