(KRON) — A man was shot in the leg early Wednesday morning in Sunnyvale while confronting catalytic converter thieves at his residence, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. Sunnyvale DPS officers responded at around 3:30 a.m. to the residence located in the 1500 block of Klamath Drive on a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived at the scene and located a man who’d sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. Emergency medical care was administered at the scene and the victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance for additional treatment.

His condition is stable and he is expected to be released later today, according to police.

A preliminary investigation released that there were four suspects who were attempting to steal the victim’s catalytic converter from his vehicle in the driveway. The victim confronted the suspects outside the residence.

One of the suspects fired several shots at the victim, with one of them striking him in the leg. The victims then fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan, according to police.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.