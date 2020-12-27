Man shot, injured by estranged brother-in-law in Rohnert Park

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KRON) – A Rohnert Park man was shot and injured on Saturday by his estranged brother-in-law, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

Around 11:20 a.m., authorities received a report of a shooting on Manchester Avenue in Rohnert Park.

The woman who made the call said her 77-year-old husband was the victim.

Witnesses said the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle with an out-of-state license plate.

The victim, who was shot twice, received treatment on the scene while some officers searched for the suspect.

An ambulance transported the victim to a hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities found an elderly man driving a black car with a Nevada plate in the area.

Police blocked the road and were able to take the suspect into custody.

Officers found a .380 handgun in a duffle-bag, a rubber mask resembling Donald Trump, and a white curly beard in the car.

A suspicious package was found on the victim’s driveway, but the device was determined to be a towel in a box.

The suspect was identified as 75-year-old Gerald Jacinth, from Las Vegas, who is the victim’s estranged brother-in-law.

Authorities say Jacinth had been wearing the rubber mask and white beard when approached the victim’s house. He was carrying a small present and a duffle-bag.

The victim didn’t recognize Jacinth but after an exchange between them, Jacinth lifted the duffle bag and shot at the victim, according to authorities. They say the victim turned toward the house when a second shot was fired.

Detectives continue to collect evidence and witness statements at this time.

Jacinth remains in custody at this time and will be booked into the Sonoma County Jail for attempted murder.

Due to the case being sensitive, police will not release the exact location and victim’s identity.