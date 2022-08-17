OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man was shot early Tuesday morning in West Oakland about a block from Market Street, police said. Police received an alert from the city’s gunshot detection system at 1:14 a.m. when gunshots went off in the 1500 block of Myrtle Street.

Citizens told police that the victim went to the 200 block of Broadway, according to police. Officers responded and located the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said. Paramedics and firefighters responded and treated the man who was taken to a hospital for further care. Police did not provide the man’s condition and or say if they arrested someone.

