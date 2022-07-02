SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department announced two reports of gunfire Friday night. The later incident, which happened around 11:55 p.m. in the Bayview neighborhood, resulted in a man being shot and killed after an argument, according to SFPD.

The shooting happened on the 1600 block of Shafter Avenue where officers found a 38-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Police said the victim and suspect were involved in an argument that escalated into shots being fired, according to a press release. The suspect was identified as 33-year-old San Francisco resident Robert Malachi Barton.

Barton was arrested on Saturday around 12:30 p.m. after authorities exercised a search warrant at his residence on Espanola Street. He was booked into San Francisco County Jail on the charge of homicide, according to police.

Espanola Street and 1600 Shafter Avenue are roughly one mile away from each other.

Other Incident of Gunfire

Police tweeted there was an exchange of gunfire of 80 rounds on Potrero Hill at around 6:18 p.m. Friday. No one was hit by gunfire.