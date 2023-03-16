VALLEJO, Calif. (BCN) — Vallejo police investigators are looking for a suspect responsible for shooting and killing a man Thursday afternoon.

It is Vallejo’s third homicide of the year.

A Vallejo police spokesperson said officers responded at about 3:15 p.m. to a report of a person shot in the 2000 block of Solano Avenue.

Once on scene, officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Paramedics soon arrived, but the victim was pronounced dead. The department’s detective division has taken over the investigation.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this shooting are under investigation. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin by the Solano County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Det. Jordon Patzer at (707) 648-4278 or Det. Ken Jackson at (707) 648-4280.

