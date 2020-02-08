Man shot, killed at Highland Park in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Vallejo Police officers responded to reports of a shooting in Vallejo Thursday evening.

The shooting occurred at Highland Park around 7:10 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim, a 38-year-old Vallejo resident, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This marks the first homicide of 2020 in the city of Vallejo.

The identity of the victim has not been released. No further details are available at this time.

If anyone has information related to the murder, you are urged to contact Detective J. Scott at (707) 648-4531.

