Man shot, killed by officer on Halloween was armed with replica handgun, San Jose police say

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A man fatally shot by a San Jose police officer on Halloween was armed with a replica handgun, the police department revealed Friday afternoon.

Just before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of McKee Road for a report of a man armed with a gun.

San Jose police say the department’s officers ordered the man to stop and drop the gun.

He did not follow the officer’s commands, according to police.

The man then put the gun in his waistband and walked across the street toward nearby Independence High School.

Police say the suspect appeared to draw his gun and that’s what prompted an officer to fire his weapon, hitting the suspect at least once.

Police later found the man’s replica gun at the scene.

Photo provided by San Jose Police

The suspect has not been identified by police.

The officer who shot and killed the man is now on administrative leave, the department said.

The shooting is also under investigation by the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit.