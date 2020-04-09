Man shot, killed in parking lot of Lucky’s Supermarket in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Fremont are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in a Lucky’s Supermarket parking lot on Wednesday night, making it the city’s first homicide of 2020.

Around 7:21 p.m. authorities received a report that shots were fired and the victim appeared to be on the ground suffering injuries.

Officers arrived to the 5000 block of Mowry Avenue to find a man suffering from a gun shot wound.

The victim was taken to a trauma center where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Authorities believe the man was with other people in the parking lot when an older dark colored SUV drove up to them. An argument began between the victim and a person in the SUV.

Police say the man in the SUV pulled out a gun and fired it at the victim before fleeing the scene.

A motive is unclear at this time.

Detectives are using cameras and witness statements in their investigation.

The suspect is described as a man in 20’s or 30’s with short hair.

No other details have been released at this time.

If you have any information, police ask you to contact them at (510) 790-6800 x 3.

