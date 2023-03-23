SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place early Wednesday morning. SJPD said a person was shot and killed on the 800 block of South Jackson Avenue.

SJPD responded to the scene at approximately 3:37 a.m. and found an adult male victim with at least one gunshot wound. Officers and medical personnel attempted life-saving procedures, but the victim was pronounced dead.

SJPD is investigating the circumstances and motive of the shooting. The identity of the victim will be released after it is confirmed and the victim’s family is notified.

The homicide is San Jose’s seventh of 2023. Anyone with information is asked to contact SJPD via email: 3638@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3644@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

There was another fatal shooting in San Jose on Thursday morning. SJPD shot and killed a man who was holding three people hostage, including two children.