Man shot, killed in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) – A man was shot and killed in San Jose early Saturday morning, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Around 2:05 a.m. police responded to the 500 block of S. 10th Street following reports of a person being shot.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital.

The victim was later pronounced dead.

The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office will release the victims’ identity at a later time.

It remains unknown at this time what the motive or circumstances are surrounding the shooting.

Police have not yet identified or arrested any suspects.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Homicide Unit at (408) 277-5283.

This is the city’s 30th homicide of 2019.