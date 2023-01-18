VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Vallejo’s first homicide happened Tuesday evening when officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Richardson Drive, according to the Vallejo Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 7:29 p.m. Tuesday. Officers said they found a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to the Vallejo Police Department.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Brian Murphy (707) 648-5430 or Detective Jordon Patzer (707) 648-4278.