Man shot, killed near Guadalupe River in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose Police Officers responded to a call of a person shot near Virginia Street at Highway 87 in San Jose, according to authorities.

When they arrived, they found a man along the Guadalupe River Trail suffering from at least one gun shot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The San Jose Police Department is now investigating the city’s 29th homicide of 2019.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear.

No suspects have been arrested.

Police say they will release the victim’s identity once they notify family members.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Anthony Kilmer or Detective Ted Reckas at (408) 277-5283.

