Suspect in custody for deadly Walmart shooting in Livermore

LIVERMORE (KRON) – A homicide investigation is underway in Livermore after a man was shot and killed near Walmart early Wednesday.
According to the Livermore Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of the Walmart located at 2700 Las Positas Road near Hilliker Place just after 4 a.m.
At the scene officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso; he died at the scene.
Police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Jonathan Michael Inocencio.
Inocencio was located just before 2 p.m. and taken into custody by Elk Grove Police Department.
Police said the suspect and victim knew each other and were involved in an argument before the shooting happened.
Both are believed to be transients who live near a creek behind the shopping center.
This is Livermore’s second homicide this year; police said the city usually averages one homicide per year.
Latest News Headlines: