Suspect in custody for deadly Walmart shooting in Livermore

LIVERMORE (KRON) – A homicide investigation is underway in Livermore after a man was shot and killed near Walmart early Wednesday.

According to the Livermore Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of the Walmart located at 2700 Las Positas Road near Hilliker Place just after 4 a.m.

At the scene officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso; he died at the scene.

Police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Jonathan Michael Inocencio.

Inocencio was located just before 2 p.m. and taken into custody by Elk Grove Police Department.

Jonathan Inocencio / Livermore PD

Police said the suspect and victim knew each other and were involved in an argument before the shooting happened.

Both are believed to be transients who live near a creek behind the shopping center.

This is Livermore’s second homicide this year; police said the city usually averages one homicide per year.

Latest News Headlines: